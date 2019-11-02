Partly cloudy to clear skies across the Cowboy State today. Strong winds in the Cody Foothills will decrease late this morning, but increase in the southern wind corridor from Jeffrey City to Casper. The weekend will be dry with a slight warming trend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 13 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 13 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 24.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
