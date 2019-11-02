Sunny with a High Near 39

By
News Desk
-
51
Views
Partly cloudy to clear skies across the Cowboy State today. Strong winds in the Cody Foothills will decrease late this morning, but increase in the southern wind corridor from Jeffrey City to Casper. The weekend will be dry with a slight warming trend.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday 

Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR