A cold front will push south across the Cowboy State today. In wake of the cold front, light snow is expected to gradually develop. The bulk of the snow will impact the areas along and east of the Continental Divide this afternoon through about midnight Saturday night. Another storm system will bring another chance of light snow late Sunday into Sunday night mainly east of the Divide

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Northeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as zero. West northwest wind around 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Monday Sunny, with a high near 31. North wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 15. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 22. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 44.