Weather Story
Another quiet day today. Snow showers will begin to move into the west tonight, moving east of the Divide Wednesday. Slick travel is possible Wednesday evening. Dry and mostly sunny for Thanksgiving with a warming trend into the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
A slight chance of snow between 2pm and 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thanksgiving
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 11. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.vv
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Monday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW