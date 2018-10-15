Cold temperatures will cover the Cowboy State today and tonight behind the front that just passed. Slippery roads will be an issue today due to the previous snow. Decreasing clouds through the day for partly cloudy to sunny skies. A slight warmup through the week, however temperatures will remain below normal for October.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 40. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Friday

Sunny, with a high near 54. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 56. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 57.