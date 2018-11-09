Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies across the area today. Winds will be breezy in the mountains and across the south again. Late this evening, snow will move into the northwest and spread north and south overnight. Snow chances will continue through the weekend mainly east of the Divide.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Saturday Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North wind 9 to 11 mph becoming east northeast after midnight Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. East northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 16. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 42.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.