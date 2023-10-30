Weather Story
Quiet weather conditions persist today and tomorrow. Most locations will be breezy today, although central basins will have mostly light wind. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, with that trend continuing on Tuesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
