Weather Story

Quiet weather conditions persist today and tomorrow. Most locations will be breezy today, although central basins will have mostly light wind. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, with that trend continuing on Tuesday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 16. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday

A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.