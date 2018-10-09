Expect light snow in the mountains today, becoming moderate to heavy tonight. Lower elevations west of the Divide will see chances of snow increase throughout the day. It will be mostly dry east of the Divide until this evening when snow showers will begin moving in. Several additional inches of snowfall are expected across much of the area through Wednesday evening.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 5 to 8 mph. Tonight Rain and snow likely before 8pm, then snow. Low around 29. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Wednesday Snow likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 45.