Weather Story
A mostly sunny start to the day with clouds starting to develop by the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to warm up today, with a warming trend continuing into the weekend and early next week
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Thursday
A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW