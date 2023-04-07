Sunny With a High Near 41

Weather Story

A mostly sunny start to the day with clouds starting to develop by the afternoon. Temperatures will begin to warm up today, with a warming trend continuing into the weekend and early next week

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

