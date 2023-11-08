Weather Story

Colder temperatures today due to a cold front moving across the state. Snow will be confined to the western mountains, and any accumulation will be minimal. Gusty winds will be noted across northern Wyoming this afternoon.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.