Weather Story
Colder temperatures today due to a cold front moving across the state. Snow will be confined to the western mountains, and any accumulation will be minimal. Gusty winds will be noted across northern Wyoming this afternoon.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Veteran’s Day
Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
