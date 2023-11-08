Sunny With a High Near 41

Weather Story

Colder temperatures today due to a cold front moving across the state. Snow will be confined to the western mountains, and any accumulation will be minimal. Gusty winds will be noted across northern Wyoming this afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 41. West northwest wind around 9 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 18. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Increasing clouds, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Light south southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Veteran’s Day

Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

