Slightly warmer today with mostly clear skies. Expect similar conditions on Wednesday. The next chance for snow will be on Thanksgiving Day in western Wyoming.

Detailed Forecast

Today Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 41. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 17. Light southwest wind. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 43. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Thanksgiving A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday

A 30 percent chance of snow after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Snow likely before 8pm, then rain and snow likely between 8pm and 11pm, then snow likely after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Blustery. Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.