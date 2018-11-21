Another clear and dry day, with patchy fog possible across the area this morning. Snow is expected across the western mountains and valleys tomorrow afternoon and evening. Consequently, Thanksgiving travel may be difficult across western Wyoming.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph.
Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thanksgiving
A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Friday
A chance of snow showers before 1pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Friday Night
Snow showers likely. Patchy blowing snow after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. Blustery.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
