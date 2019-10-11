Isolated to scattered snow showers will linger across the area today. Most showers will be light, but some could reduce visibility at times. Temperatures will be below normal with highs at or below freezing and lows Friday morning in the teens and single digits. Expect a few negative temperatures in the usual cold sp
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Breezy.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
