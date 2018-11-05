Periods of mostly light snowfall today over the northern and western mountains. Scattered rain and snow showers across the Bighorn Basin and Johnson County. While accumulations will be less than yesterday, expect travel impacts to continue across these areas.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
Scattered snow showers, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
Increasing clouds, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 36. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19. West wind around 9 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 16.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 39.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
