Increasingly Sunny With a High Near 45

Weather Story

Flooding concerns are elevated for the next 5 to 6 days, as daytime temperatures rise to well above freezing. Melt will accelerate Sunday night through Wednesday night, as nighttime temperatures remain above freezing.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South southwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 47.