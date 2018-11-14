High pressure will hold across the area through Thursday for mostly clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures. There will be some breezy winds along portions of the southern wind corridor. Friday will see a cold front move into the region from the north.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 45. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 7 to 11 mph. Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 17. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Monday Sunny, with a high near 39. Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 40.