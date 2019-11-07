Mostly sunny and cool. Areas of low clouds from Cody to Rock Springs early this morning will break up by mid-morning.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 35.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
