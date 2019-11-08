Sunny with a High Near 45

Sunny and mild today. Sunday into Sunday night, a strong cold front will push south across the Cowboy State with the coldest air impacting areas east of the Divide. Light snow is likely behind the cold front east of the Divide.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind around 11 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. West southwest wind around 8 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Blustery, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 38. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Blustery.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
