Weather Story
Breezy wind from Clark to Meeteetse and from the Green Mountains through Natrona County this afternoon. Scattered high clouds pass through the area today with close to seasonable temperatures.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.
Wednesday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Thursday
A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.
