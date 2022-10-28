Weather Story

Breezy wind from Clark to Meeteetse and from the Green Mountains through Natrona County this afternoon. Scattered high clouds pass through the area today with close to seasonable temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 46. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Thursday

A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy.