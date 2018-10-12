It will be dry and slightly warmer today across the Cowboy State, with breezy to windy conditions for wind prone areas around Cody. The next weather system will move into the region early Saturday morning with a rain/snow mix to start, before changing over to all snow through the morning. Colder temperatures and widespread light snow will occur, as well as a period of strong north winds with the cold front. Areas west of the Divide will have less precipitation with this system.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Saturday A slight chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5pm. Sunny during the morning, then partly sunny during the afternoon, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20% Saturday Night A chance of rain and snow showers before 7pm, then a chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming east northeast 18 to 23 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northwest after midnight.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 28. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51. Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 52.