Sunny With a High Near 48

Weather Story

Happy Halloween! Quiet weather conditions continue today and tomorrow. Winds will generally be light, with gusty winds in the Casper aera this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, with that trend continuing on Wednesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday

A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.

Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!

From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW

