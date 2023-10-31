Weather Story
Happy Halloween! Quiet weather conditions continue today and tomorrow. Winds will generally be light, with gusty winds in the Casper aera this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit warmer today, with that trend continuing on Wednesday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 48. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.
Sunday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.
Monday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy.
