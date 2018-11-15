High pressure will hold across the area through tonight for partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. There will be isolated areas with breezy winds today and tonight. Friday will see a cold front move into the region from the north, bringing snow to the Cowboy State.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 13 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 10 mph.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday Night
A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 41.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 20.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 40.
Advertisement - Story continues below...