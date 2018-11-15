High pressure will hold across the area through tonight for partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures. There will be isolated areas with breezy winds today and tonight. Friday will see a cold front move into the region from the north, bringing snow to the Cowboy State.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 13 mph. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West southwest wind around 10 mph. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Friday Night A 30 percent chance of snow after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the evening. Saturday A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Monday Sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 40. Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 40.