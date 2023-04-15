Weather Story

Light snow across central Wyoming will come to an end this morning, with gradually clearing skies across the state. Temperatures remain cool, with highs ranging from the mid 40s in southwest WY to the low 70s in the Bighorn Basin.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 3pm, then a chance of snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Thursday

A slight chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.