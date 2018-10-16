Sunny, with a High Near 49

The gradual warm-up continues today with even more sun. Expect drier and warmer conditions into the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 6 to 11 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 32.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 60.
