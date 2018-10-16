The gradual warm-up continues today with even more sun. Expect drier and warmer conditions into the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 6 to 11 mph. Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 8 mph.

Friday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 59. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 34. Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 60.