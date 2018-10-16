The gradual warm-up continues today with even more sun. Expect drier and warmer conditions into the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 51. East wind 6 to 11 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. South southwest wind 5 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 8 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 34.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 61.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Advertisement - Story continues below...