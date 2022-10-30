Weather Story
Quiet, mild, and mostly clear today. Wind picks up early this week before a cold front moves in by the middle of the week.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Wednesday
A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
