Weather Story

Quiet, mild, and mostly clear today. Wind picks up early this week before a cold front moves in by the middle of the week.

– Detailed Forecast –

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Today

Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of snow showers before 3pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 3pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.