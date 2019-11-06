Sunny with a High Near 50

A cold front has pushed into the east side of the Divide this morning. Behind it areas of freezing fog have developed as well as light freezing drizzle. These conditions will be slow to improve. Also, light snow is expected in the northeast and far east today. High temperatures will be much cooler east of the Divide. West of the Divide will have mostly to partly sunny skies.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 28.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 33.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night

Sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 43.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 24.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46.
