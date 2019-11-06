A cold front has pushed into the east side of the Divide this morning. Behind it areas of freezing fog have developed as well as light freezing drizzle. These conditions will be slow to improve. Also, light snow is expected in the northeast and far east today. High temperatures will be much cooler east of the Divide. West of the Divide will have mostly to partly sunny skies.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 50.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 21.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 28.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 55.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 33.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 57.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 32.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Sunday Night
Sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 43.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 24.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 46.
