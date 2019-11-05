Expect areas of fog in the Big Horn basin to Cody Foothills this morning. Otherwise, skies will clear through the day and temperatures will be warmer. Late tonight into Wednesday, another round of showers will accompany a cold front into northern Wyoming. Snow accumulations will be light. High temperatures on Wednesday will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler east of the Divide.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 43. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 7 to 10 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 53.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
