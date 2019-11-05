Sunny with a High Near 50

By
News Desk
-
9
Views
Expect areas of fog in the Big Horn basin to Cody Foothills this morning. Otherwise, skies will clear through the day and temperatures will be warmer. Late tonight into Wednesday, another round of showers will accompany a cold front into northern Wyoming. Snow accumulations will be light. High temperatures on Wednesday will be 10 to 20 degrees cooler east of the Divide.

Detailed Forecast

Today 

Sunny, with a high near 50. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday 

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. South southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 43. East wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR