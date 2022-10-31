Weather Story
A decent start to the week with dry and mild conditions. Breezy conditions will occur in the usual locations. Dry and spooky tonight with less of a breeze. A weather system will bring cooler and wetter weather from Wednesday into Thursday.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Wednesday
A chance of rain and snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday
A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Saturday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.
Sunday
A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.
