Weather Story

A decent start to the week with dry and mild conditions. Breezy conditions will occur in the usual locations. Dry and spooky tonight with less of a breeze. A weather system will bring cooler and wetter weather from Wednesday into Thursday.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. West southwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Snow likely. Cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Blustery.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.