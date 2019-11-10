A cold front will move southward across the area and bring colder temperatures and periods of snow this afternoon and evening. Roads may become slick at times late today and this evening.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming east northeast after midnight.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 37. East wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 18. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
