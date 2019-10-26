A strong cold front will be pushing south across Wyoming today. It will start out relatively mild in southern Wyoming with increasing clouds along with snow developing around sunset. Snow and colder weather will start out the morning in northern Wyoming and spread south to central Wyoming this afternoon. A reinforcing shot of even colder arctic air will arrive into the area Monday night followed by bitter cold temperatures. Subzero temperatures for Wednesday morning,

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Tonight A 50 percent chance of snow, mainly after 9pm. Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 18 to 22 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Sunday

A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 5pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10am and noon. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 2. East northeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 28. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east after midnight.

Tuesday Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Patchy blowing snow between 7am and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 15. Blustery, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Blustery.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 4

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 35.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13.