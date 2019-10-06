Slightly warmer today with plenty of sunshine.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 61. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday
A chance of rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday Night
A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Thursday
A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Thursday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 44.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 52.
