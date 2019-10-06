Slightly warmer today with plenty of sunshine.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Tonight Clear, with a low around 27. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Light southwest wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday A chance of rain showers before 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Night A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 34.

Thursday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.