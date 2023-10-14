Weather Story

Sunny and warmer today with light winds and dry weather expected with more or the same Sunday to finish out the weekend.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 67.