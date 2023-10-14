Weather Story
Sunny and warmer today with light winds and dry weather expected with more or the same Sunday to finish out the weekend.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Light south southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. South southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. West wind around 6 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 62.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 34.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 67.
