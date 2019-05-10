Sunny with a High Near 55

Patchy fog will persist across some areas early this morning, including Casper and Riverton. Otherwise, expect a warmer day with mostly sunny skies. Some isolated showers will be possible across north and east areas tonight, but most locations will remain dry. This warmer and drier trend will continue through the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 33. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Light west southwest wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 41. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 14 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

