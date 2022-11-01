Weather Story

A breezy to windy day is on tap with unseasonably warm temperatures. A cold front will sweep across the state Wednesday and Thursday and bring much cooler temperatures along with rain and snow showers. Accumulating snow is likely for many locations

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Windy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 14 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph.

Wednesday

Scattered rain and snow showers before 3pm, then scattered rain showers between 3pm and 5pm, then scattered snow showers after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night

Snow. Low around 24. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday

Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 17 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night

A 30 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Blustery, with a northeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of rain and snow before 8pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Sunday Night

A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday

A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Breezy.