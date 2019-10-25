Mostly sunny and milder today along with breezy conditions. A strong cold front will push south across Wyoming Saturday. Significant snowfall will occur along and behind the front Saturday afternoon through Sunday along with sharply colder temperatures. Monday will be unseasonably cool. A strong arctic cold front will bring light snow to the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. The front will bring bitter cold temperatures to Wyoming Tuesday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Saturday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Snow likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. Wind chill values as low as zero. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Sunday Scattered snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 8am and 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of snow showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. East northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Blustery.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 34.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 11.