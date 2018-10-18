Sunny, with a High Near 56

By
News Desk
-
31
Views

Another mild and mostly clear day for much of the state. These conditions will persist into the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Widespread frost between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 6 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR