Another mild and mostly clear day for much of the state. These conditions will persist into the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today Widespread frost between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. Friday Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 6 mph. Friday Night Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Saturday Sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.