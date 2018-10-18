Another mild and mostly clear day for much of the state. These conditions will persist into the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Widespread frost between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 56. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind around 6 mph.
Friday Night
Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 61. East southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 34. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Advertisement - Story continues below...