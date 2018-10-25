Expect a few showers across the northwest this morning. The rest of the area will be dry with partly cloudy skies that will slowly clear this afternoon. Temperatures will be mild and winds mostly light. However, late tonight into Friday, a system moving into the northwest will bring gusty to possibly strong winds to the lee of the Absarokas including around Clark.

Detailed Forecast

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Monday

Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy. Monday Night A slight chance of rain before 2am, then a slight chance of rain and snow between 2am and 3am, then a slight chance of snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tuesday A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Tuesday Night A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 39.