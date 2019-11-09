Warm and dry today. Sunday into Sunday evening, a strong cold front will push south and southwest across the Cowboy State with the coldest air impacting areas east of the Divide. Light snow is likely behind the cold front east of the Divide Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. West wind 7 to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
