Weather Story

Cooler today with a mix of clouds and sun. Isolated to scattered showers will be found in northern Wyoming and east of the continental Divide. Breezy for many locations with windy conditions in northern Wyoming. Much of next week looks mainly dry with near to above normal temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 36.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 36.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.