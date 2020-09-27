Weather Story
Cooler today with a mix of clouds and sun. Isolated to scattered showers will be found in northern Wyoming and east of the continental Divide. Breezy for many locations with windy conditions in northern Wyoming. Much of next week looks mainly dry with near to above normal temperatures.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the evening.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 71. West southwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 36.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 36.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
