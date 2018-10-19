Sunny, with a High Near 57

Another nice day across the state! This fair weather will continue through the weekend.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 6 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
