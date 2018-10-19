Another nice day across the state! This fair weather will continue through the weekend.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 31. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 62. Light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night
Clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 6 mph.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 61. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
