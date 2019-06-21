Expect cooler temperatures today, thanks to a cold front that moved through the state overnight. Light snow will fall across higher elevations in the north this morning, there will be little or no accumulation. Then, scattered rain showers will fall across northern portions of the state with isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 58. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday
A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 57. West wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Sunday
A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 80.