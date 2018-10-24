A few isolated showers will linger around the north this morning, diminishing through the day. Morning fog will be possible in western valleys today and skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Otherwise, the mild weather pattern will continue for the next several days across the Cowboy state.

Detailed Forecast

Today Sunny, with a high near 58. West southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy. Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 56. Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy. Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Tuesday