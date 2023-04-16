Weather Story

A beautiful spring day expected today! Skies will be mostly sunny, with only scattered high cirrus. Highs will be near or above normal for this time of year, with the coolest readings across Sublette County.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 59. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday

Increasing clouds, with a high near 58. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

A chance of rain and snow showers before 11am, then a chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of snow showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy.

Friday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 47.