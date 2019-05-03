Sunny with a High Near 59

By
News Desk
-
13
Views
Mostly clear to partly cloudy and warmer for the next few days. On Saturday and Sunday the north and northwest will see isolated showers and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Detailed Forecast

Today

Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday  Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Wednesday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday  Night

A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Thursday

A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR