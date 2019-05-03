Mostly clear to partly cloudy and warmer for the next few days. On Saturday and Sunday the north and northwest will see isolated showers and a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with a light southwest wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. West southwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Monday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.
Tuesday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.
Wednesday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Thursday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.
