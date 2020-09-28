Weather Story
Dry today with near normal temperatures. Locally breezy conditions at times in portions of Natrona and Johnson Counties. Mainly dry weather will continue through most of the week with temperatures generally near to above normal.
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight
Clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Clear, with a low around 36.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 70
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 69.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 70.
Whatever the weather, have a wonderful day!
From all of us here at SweetwaterNOW