Weather Story

Dry today with near normal temperatures. Locally breezy conditions at times in portions of Natrona and Johnson Counties. Mainly dry weather will continue through most of the week with temperatures generally near to above normal.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 59. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 37. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 72. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east after midnight.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 69. East wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night

Clear, with a low around 36.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 70

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday



Sunny, with a high near 70.