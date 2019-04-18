Warmer and Breezy today along with a few clouds drifting across Wyoming as High Pressure sets in over the region through Friday. A developing Pacific storm system will then push a Cold Front across the Cowboy State this weekend…bringing more snow to the mountains and showers with isolated thunderstorms to much of the region…especially on Sunday.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 18 mph becoming south southwest 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 17 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday
A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
A chance of rain showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday
A slight chance of snow showers before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 66.
