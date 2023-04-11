Weather Story
– Detailed Forecast –
Today
Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday
A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
