Weather Story

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Thursday Night

A slight chance of rain showers before 8pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 8pm and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 54.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.