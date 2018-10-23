Tuesday will be mostly cloudy west of the continental divide with rain and snow showers. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. Areas east of the continental divide will have partly cloudy skies with only a slight chance of morning showers. Fair skies and mild temperatures for all areas Wednesday through Sunday.

Detailed Forecast

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 60. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Breezy Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.