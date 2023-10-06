Weather Story

Any sprinkles ending early with clouds giving way to sunshine. A frost or freeze is likely tonight. The holiday weekend looks beautiful with sunshine and mild temperatures.

– Detailed Forecast –

Today

Areas of frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Southeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight

Widespread frost, mainly after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday

Widespread frost, mainly before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Clear, with a low around 36. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Sunday

Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. Light southwest wind becoming west 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest after midnight.

Monday

Areas of frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 13 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy.

Wednesday

A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 52.