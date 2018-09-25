Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the west and south through this evening, as dry and windy conditions remain across much of Wyoming. Partly Cloudy and Cooler today with scattered showers possible across the north as a Canadian Cold front exits the region. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week as elevated fire weather conditions prevail across the region.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Widespread frost between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.
Monday
Sunny, with a high near 71.
