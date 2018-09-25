Red Flag Warnings are in effect across the west and south through this evening, as dry and windy conditions remain across much of Wyoming. Partly Cloudy and Cooler today with scattered showers possible across the north as a Canadian Cold front exits the region. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week as elevated fire weather conditions prevail across the region.

Detailed Forecast

Today Widespread frost between 7am and 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Thursday Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming west southwest 6 to 11 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy. Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy. Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy. Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy. Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Breezy.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 71.