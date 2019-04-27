Expect a nice start to the weekend today with mild temperatures and mostly dry weather. Gusty winds will develop again; the strongest gusts will be across southern Wyoming and in the mountains. This evening, isolated mountain snow and lower elevation rain will start to move into northern Wyoming. This will become all snow by Sunday morning.
Detailed Forecast
Today
Sunny, with a high near 61. Windy, with a west wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 11 to 21 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with an east wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday
A slight chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain showers. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain showers before 11pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 11pm and 1am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Some thunder is also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Advertisement - Story continues below...